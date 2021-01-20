Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) Trading 1.3% Higher

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. (OTCMKTS:NNUTU)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3,750.00 and last traded at $3,750.00. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,701.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,150.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,150.00.

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNUTU)

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. engages in growing and processing macadamia nuts. It processes and markets macadamia nuts in-shell and bulk kernel form. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.