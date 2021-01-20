HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.79% from the company’s current price.

SNES opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $12.37.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 3,471.89% and a negative return on equity of 272.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

