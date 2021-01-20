HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 6,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of HDS opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.40. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. HD Supply had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 52.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the third quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 625.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates in two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, water and wastewater treatment products, and heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

