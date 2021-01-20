Head to Head Analysis: China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) vs. Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 63.3% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Automotive Systems N/A N/A N/A Worksport N/A N/A -97.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for China Automotive Systems and Worksport, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Automotive Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Automotive Systems currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 28.37%. Given China Automotive Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe China Automotive Systems is more favorable than Worksport.

Volatility and Risk

China Automotive Systems has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Automotive Systems and Worksport’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Automotive Systems $431.43 million 0.50 $9.96 million $0.32 21.81 Worksport $1.93 million 5.26 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Worksport on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. It is also involved in the marketing of automotive parts in North America and Brazil, as well as the provision of after sales, and research and development support services. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Jingzhou City, the People's Republic of China.

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. It markets and sells its products through wholesalers, third-party online retailers, distributors, and dealer networks. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in August 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

