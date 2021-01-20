Head-To-Head Analysis: Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) & Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS)

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Earthworks Entertainment alerts:

Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Earthworks Entertainment and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extended Stay America has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Earthworks Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Extended Stay America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.34 $69.67 million $0.95 16.38

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Extended Stay America -2.88% 5.61% 1.51%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Extended Stay America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Earthworks Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthworks Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthworks Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.