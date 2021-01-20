Head-To-Head Comparison: FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) & Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI)

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and Eagle Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp 12.84% 4.19% 0.82%

This table compares FFD Financial and Eagle Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.72 $6.32 million N/A N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp $8.18 million 3.08 $660,000.00 N/A N/A

FFD Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of FFD Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Eagle Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

FFD Financial has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Eagle Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for FFD Financial and Eagle Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FFD Financial beats Eagle Financial Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit. The company also offers debit and credit cards; property and casualty insurance products; and cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, bill pay, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, night depository, teller, and online and mobile banking services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Berlin, Mt. Hope, and Sugarcreek, Ohio. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans. It operates in Hamilton, Butler, Warren, and Clermont counties in Ohio; Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana. The company operates through its two branches located in Hamilton County, Ohio. Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

