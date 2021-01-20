Head-To-Head Comparison: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) vs. Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.19 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 6.74 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -345.00

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Clearway Energy pays out -1,270.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00

Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.94%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Berhad 6.62% 5.20% 1.67% Clearway Energy 3.81% 2.27% 0.53%

Summary

Clearway Energy beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,530 net MW thermal equivalent; and electric generation capacity of 139 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. Clearway Energy, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

