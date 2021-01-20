Head to Head Survey: American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) & Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) and American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and American Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ethanol -3.32% -2.90% -1.18% American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pacific Ethanol and American Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ethanol 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Ethanol currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 132.39%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Ethanol and American Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ethanol $1.42 billion 0.34 -$88.95 million ($1.40) -5.07 American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Ethanol.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.5% of Pacific Ethanol shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Pacific Ethanol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Energy Partners has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pacific Ethanol beats American Energy Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities, including four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and five plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services. The company is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

