Head to Head Survey: ProSight Global (PROS) and Its Rivals

ProSight Global (NASDAQ: PROS) is one of 91 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProSight Global to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 9.08 ProSight Global Competitors $12.54 billion $2.57 billion 99.19

ProSight Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProSight Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 2 1 0 2.33 ProSight Global Competitors 596 2726 2389 121 2.35

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.94%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 10.31%. Given ProSight Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% ProSight Global Competitors 0.70% 2.00% 0.56%

Summary

ProSight Global peers beat ProSight Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

