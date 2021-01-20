HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Up 6.2%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $81.36. 1,273,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 763,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,627.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $710,157.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,459,000 after buying an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after acquiring an additional 780,916 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

