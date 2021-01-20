Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Raised to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PEAK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.86. 82,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,362. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 142.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 589,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 92,525 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.