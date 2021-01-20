HeartBout (HB) Price Down 25.5% Over Last Week

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 50.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $57,527.40 and approximately $186.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00060220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00535195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.08 or 0.03895449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016445 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00012998 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

