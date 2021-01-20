Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Trading Up 8.8%

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 3,270,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,175,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 527.90%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

