Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.53.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,862,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,006. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

