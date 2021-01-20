HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) received a €74.00 ($87.06) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.68 ($78.45).

ETR HEI traded down €0.62 ($0.73) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €65.68 ($77.27). The company had a trading volume of 535,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52 week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52 week high of €69.44 ($81.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.49.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

