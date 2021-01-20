HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,345. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $16.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.48.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

