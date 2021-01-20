HEIDI Market Capitalization Hits $5,984.82 (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 46.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEIDI has a market cap of $5,984.82 and approximately $339.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEIDI token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 112.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEIDI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

