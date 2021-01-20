Helex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,012.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded down 69% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Helex has traded down 43.5% against the dollar. Helex has a total market cap of $19,015.15 and $3,012.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00536055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.03934961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012948 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (HLX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. The official website for Helex is helex.world . Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

