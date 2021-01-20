Helpico Trading 52.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. Helpico has a total market cap of $1,739.96 and $7.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0736 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00050474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00120273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.38 or 0.00257323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064407 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Helpico Profile