Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hess reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,614,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,674,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 341,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 224,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 845.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 237,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 212,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. 11,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,738. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

