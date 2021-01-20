Hess (HES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hess (NYSE:HES) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Hess to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hess to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. Hess has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Bank of America cut their price target on Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

