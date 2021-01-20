Hess Midstream (HESM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.32 million. On average, analysts expect Hess Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HESM stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $410.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

HESM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hess Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

