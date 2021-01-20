HEX Price Reaches $0.0087 (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, HEX has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $7.29 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00053836 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003518 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00022228 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003311 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002262 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

