Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Trading 73.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $280,896.49 and $64.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 73.4% against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00538237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.18 or 0.03882440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

