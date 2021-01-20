Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF) Shares Down 1.4%

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Ltd (LON:HMSF) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70). 36,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,760% from the average session volume of 949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.74).

The company has a market capitalization of £47.79 million and a P/E ratio of -51.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund (LON:HMSF)

Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Limited, formerly BlueCrest AllBlue Fund Limited, is an investment company. The Funds’ investment objective is to seek to provide consistent returns with low volatility through an investment policy of investing substantially all of its assets in the Highbridge multi strategy fund (the Underlying Fund) or any successor vehicle of the Underlying Fund.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highbridge Multi-Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.