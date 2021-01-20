Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

HLT traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $106.81. 27,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,487. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of -91.83 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after buying an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,070,000 after buying an additional 212,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,034,000 after acquiring an additional 491,282 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,373,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,720.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 890,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

