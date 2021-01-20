Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 331,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 50.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

