HM Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

HM Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts makes up 1.2% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 896,637 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 40.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 183,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 316.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 368,809 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,484,000 after buying an additional 280,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 365,066 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.54.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $758,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

