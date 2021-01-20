HM Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,427 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises 1.2% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 596 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $145.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.48 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

