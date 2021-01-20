Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Update

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 137,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $536.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,120,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

