HOLD (HOLD) Market Cap Reaches $4.99 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $3,855.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00051243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00120274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00254410 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,738.78 or 0.96142274 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOLD is hold.co

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

