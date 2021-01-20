Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NYSE:HEP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,650. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

