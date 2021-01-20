HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.47). HollyFrontier reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 247.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,727. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 874.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

