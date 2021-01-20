Hologic (HOLX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Hologic to post earnings of $2.14 per share for the quarter. Hologic has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.10-2.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.10-2.25 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hologic to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

