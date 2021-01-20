Holyheld (HOLY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $346,228.00

Holyheld (CURRENCY:HOLY) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Holyheld has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Holyheld has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $346,228.00 worth of Holyheld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holyheld token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00049684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Holyheld Token Profile

Holyheld’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,028,047 tokens. Holyheld’s official website is holyheld.com

Holyheld Token Trading

Holyheld can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

