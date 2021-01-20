Homeros (HMR) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Homeros has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market cap of $62.46 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00260417 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

