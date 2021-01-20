HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Insider Richard Harpin Buys 14 Shares

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin bought 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.25) per share, for a total transaction of £152.74 ($199.56).

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,097 ($14.33). 666,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,448. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,073.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,209.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HomeServe plc (HSV.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,316.88 ($17.21).

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

