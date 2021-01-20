HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ HMST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $38.41.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $91.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,057 shares in the company, valued at $418,758.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Michel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.04 per share, with a total value of $31,040.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791 in the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $270,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

