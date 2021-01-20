HOMIHELP Price Tops $1.85 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00005311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $45,966.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00256029 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.64 or 0.95765578 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

