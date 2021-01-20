Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of HNHPF stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.75.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
