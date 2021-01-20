Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of HNHPF stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Europe, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

