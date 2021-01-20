Honest (HNST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $932.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Honest has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $753,804.22 and approximately $932.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00050897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00073507 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00255675 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,831.07 or 0.96881679 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Coin Trading

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

