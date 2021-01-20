Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.02. 275,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 102,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $262.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 502,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOK)
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
