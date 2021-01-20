Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) shot up 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.02. 275,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 102,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $262.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 502,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOK)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

