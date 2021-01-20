Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Sells $147,525.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew P. Sharpe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $140,315.00.

Shares of HMN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,301. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 12.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.