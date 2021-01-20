HorusPay (HORUS) Price Up 9.7% This Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $193,262.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00260417 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064762 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

