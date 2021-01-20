Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.84. 50,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,127,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 165,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,741,000 after buying an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after buying an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after buying an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

