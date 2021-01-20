Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Up 6.6%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.93. 708,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,012,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.75, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.68.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Houston American Energy had a negative net margin of 470.67% and a negative return on equity of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.