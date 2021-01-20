Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 8.8%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shares shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.60 and last traded at $38.40. 138,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 102,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

The company has a market cap of $235.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $683.36 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $255,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $266,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 141 communities in 24 markets.

