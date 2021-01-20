Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L)’s (HWDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

HWDN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 644 ($8.41).

HWDN traded down GBX 8.52 ($0.11) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 686.08 ($8.96). 1,545,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,668. The company has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 686.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 609.60. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63).

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

