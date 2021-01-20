HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. The stock had a trading volume of 67,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

