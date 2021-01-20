HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Up 11.9%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price shot up 11.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.16. 343,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 296,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.63.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. Analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.